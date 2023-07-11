DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Downtown Decatur’s monthly event – 3rd Friday – is canceled for the month of July because of ‘unaccompanied minors and security concerns.’

The Downtown Decatur Business Merchant’s Association shared a statement on Facebook saying the decision “is due to security concerns from the past events, mainly with unaccompanied minors and not being able to secure the required number of off-duty officers for this month.”

The statement went on to say the decision was made to “ensure the safety and well-being of all in attendance.”

The association said it will meet with the Decatur Police Department will be meeting again before August’s 3rd Friday to prepare a safe and enjoyable event for all.

The event is a summer tradition in the River City – with a street festival on second avenue occurring on the 3rd Friday of every month between April and October. This month’s event was scheduled for July 21.

News 19 reached out to event organizers and Decatur Police for more information regarding the cited security concerns – and were given “no further comments.”