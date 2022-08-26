DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A water main break Friday morning has closed part of a Downtown Decatur street.

Decatur Utilities said the break happened at the intersection of Well Street and Cherry Street NE just before 7:30 a.m.

While crews work to repair the break, Cherry Street NE will be closed to thru traffic from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. DU advised drivers to detour around the closure using nearby side streets, along with slowing down and using extreme caution around crews and heavy equipment in the area.