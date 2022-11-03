MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass is requesting a new attorney, citing a “lack of trust” in his current defense.

According to court documents filed last week, Attorney Christy M. Miller requested permission to withdraw from the case, writing that the defendant, Bass, doesn’t trust her and that “further representation is impossible under these circumstances.”

Bass was indicted on capital murder charges on September 2, 2022

The 41-year-old was a suspect in two robbery-homicides in two separate cities on the same day in August 2021, and lead authorities on a chase for over a week.

On August 19, 2021, Huntsville Police were called to an area of McVay Street where they found the body of 31-year-old Jeffrey Carden who had been shot to death.

Around one hour later, Decatur Police responded to the Wavaho gas station where they would find Mark Allen Nicholson dead from a gunshot wound.

Decatur Police Chief at the time, Nate Allen, said that Nicholson was pumping gas when he was approached by the suspect, robbed, and shot.

Both Decatur Police and Huntsville Police issued capital murder warrants for Bass’ arrest.

Decatur Police said Bass was captured after spotting a silver Dodge Ram truck headed northbound toward Decatur from Birmingham. Bass was a passenger in the vehicle.

Bass fled on foot after an abrupt stop on County Line Road and was apprehended without incident.

Court records show Bass was out on bond after he was arrested in Decatur for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in April 2021.

Bass remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail without bond.

No hearings have been set in his case.