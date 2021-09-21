Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass to appear for preliminary hearing

DECATUR, Ala. — Ricardo Bass, the man accused of murder in two counties, is set to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Bass is charged with capital murder in both Madison and Morgan counties in connection to two robbery homicides in Huntsville and Decatur on August 19.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur.

Bass was on the run for nearly two weeks before being captured in Madison County and is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.