Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass to appear for preliminary hearing

Decatur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. — Ricardo Bass, the man accused of murder in two counties, is set to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Bass is charged with capital murder in both Madison and Morgan counties in connection to two robbery homicides in Huntsville and Decatur on August 19.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur.

Bass was on the run for nearly two weeks before being captured in Madison County and is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News