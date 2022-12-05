DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Scammers are spoofing Decatur Utilities’ telephone number to trick you out of your holiday budget.

Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared.

The scammers said the customer overpaid and has a credit balance that could be refunded to a checking account or debit card. Decatur Utilities said they would ONLY issue refunds by check made out to the account holder.

Never give your account info or credit card number to someone over the phone if you don’t know you can trust them. Customers can call the main number for Decatur Utilities and talk to a customer service representative about verifying the information in their account.

DU also uses the SmartHub app to give customers access to their account information through an online portal.