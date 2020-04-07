Deputy injured during search after shots fired incident in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County deputy was injured on Monday during a search for people accused of firing a weapon.

Deputies were called after shots were fired on Nesmith Street near Hartselle.

While on the way to the scene, deputies saw the suspect vehicle and tried to make the driver pull over. The driver failed to yield and deputies pursued the vehicle into Decatur. Authorities say two people jumped from the vehicle near Bromwhich Street.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was injured during the search of the area and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were taken into custody. The Decatur Police Department and Priceville Police Department assisted in the incident.