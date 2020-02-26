Deputies: Woman found with 2+ pounds of meth arrested in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on Hwy 67 near Indian Hills Road led deputies to find more than two pounds of meth. They arrested the driver of the vehicle, Berenice Suaste Robledo, 21 of Cullman, after a K9 deputy indicated and drugs were found in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found over 2 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a box in the trunk of the vehicle.



The Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit(MCDEU) was notified and agents responded to the scene.



MCDEU Agents arrested and charged Robledo with trafficking methamphetamine and took her to the Morgan County Jail. Robledo’s bond was set at $150,000.



