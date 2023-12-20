MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a stolen vehicle from Lacey’s Spring.

According to deputies, the vehicle was stolen from the 3800 block of Hwy 231 between December 14 and December 15.

Investigators described the vehicle as a Charcoal (Blackish Silver) color 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk. The interior of the vehicle is red, and the vehicle had charcoal gray wheels, yellow brake calibers with red caps, and the front grill was black/gray.

If you have any information regarding the stolen vehicle the department is urging the public to contact Investigator Tony Vest 256 560.6171 or submit tips through their website.