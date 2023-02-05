FALKVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.

MCSO said deputies are responding to the reported shooting in the 50 block of Goodwin Road near Falkville. The Sheriff’s office said multiple people have received gunshot wounds as a part of the incident

MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others have been transported by air ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He said that two people have also been detained at the scene.

MCSO said investigators are on the scene along with Coroner Jeff Chunn and Sheriff Ron Puckett. Residents are asked to use caution and avoid the area due to the law enforcement presence.

MCSO said the scene has been secured and Emergency Medical Services are responding.

This is a developing situation and News 19 will provide further information as it becomes available.