SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Officials said one man was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville.

Officials say the scene is secure, but anyone in the area should use caution due to the presence of law enforcement and emergency management officials.

This is a developing story.