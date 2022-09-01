HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at Quail Creek campground.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reported that they received a shooting call to that campground around 7:20 p.m. in Hartselle.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was in critical condition after an apparent gunshot wound, but emergency services were assisting and air evacuation was on-scene.

Two people were detained, according to the latest information from the sheriff’s office.

Officials said to avoid the area at this time due to a large presence of first responders.