DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Morgan County officials say a potentially fatal wreck shut down portions of Highway 157 on Monday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on 157 and Danville Road in the Danville community. Deputies say there were multiple injuries and a possible fatality involved with the crash.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Monday, both northbound lanes of 157, along with one southbound lane, were reopened.

News 19 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on this developing story.