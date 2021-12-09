Deputies chase stolen 18-wheeler across two counties, arrest Kentucky man

LAWRENCE AND MORGAN COUNTIES, Ala. – Deputies from two different sheriff’s offices chased an 18-wheeler through Lawrence and Morgan Counties Wednesday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said officers from the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit and Lawrence County Drug Unit were investigating drug-related complaints on Old Moulton Road in the Trinity community.

While in the area, agents saw an 18-wheeler that was possibly stolen.

Agents tried stopping the 18-wheeler, but the driver failed to stop.

Additional units from both agencies were called to try stopping the 18-wheeler.

The pursuit moved into Lawrence County, where the 18-wheeler collided with a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, disabling it.

The 18-wheeler eventually ended up in a field off Lawrence County Road 87, where the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the driver barricaded himself in the cab and refused to get out.

A standoff ensued, and the driver finally got out of the cab after deputies deployed what the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office called less-lethal, clear-out gas.

Dustin Joshua Abbott, 32, was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. The 18-wheeler was reported stolen from Fultondale, Alabama (a northern suburb of Birmingham).

