Deputies chase stolen 18-wheeler across two counties, arrest Kentucky man

LAWRENCE AND MORGAN COUNTIES, Ala. – Deputies from two different sheriff’s offices chased an 18-wheeler through Lawrence and Morgan Counties Wednesday.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said officers from the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit and Lawrence County Drug Unit were investigating drug-related complaints on Old Moulton Road in the Trinity community.
While in the area, agents saw an 18-wheeler that was possibly stolen.
Agents tried stopping the 18-wheeler, but the driver failed to stop.
Additional units from both agencies were called to try stopping the 18-wheeler.
The pursuit moved into Lawrence County, where the 18-wheeler collided with a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, disabling it.
The 18-wheeler eventually ended up in a field off Lawrence County Road 87, where the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the driver barricaded himself in the cab and refused to get out.
A standoff ensued, and the driver finally got out of the cab after deputies deployed what the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office called less-lethal, clear-out gas.
Dustin Joshua Abbott, 32, was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. The 18-wheeler was reported stolen from Fultondale, Alabama (a northern suburb of Birmingham).