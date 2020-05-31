Demonstrators in Decatur call for justice after death of George Floyd

DECATUR, Ala. – Demonstrators gathered in Decatur Sunday for a peaceful protest outside the Morgan County Courthouse.

Crowds joined together at 2 p.m. to call for justice following the death of George Floyd, a man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators marched down Lee Street to the old Lucky’s parking lot along 6th Street to continue to chant, pray and speak about the importance of peacefully protesting police brutality and racisim.

Protests have erupted across the country since Floyd’s death.

“You kill our daddies and make fun of us for not having one” #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/asovExJo2C — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 31, 2020