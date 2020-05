DECATUR, Ala. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Decatur has postponed Concerts by the River.

The concert series was originally scheduled to begin in June. In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, city officials pushed the series to July.

The free concerts offer a variety of music in a family-friendly setting. Concerts will be held each Monday during the month of July in Rhodes Ferry Park from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.