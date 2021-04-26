Decatur woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Decatur Police say Stephanie Nicole Proctor, 24, gave birth at Decatur- Morgan Hospital on December 28, 2020. At the time of the birth, Proctor and the infant were drug tested. Police say both Proctor and the baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

The child was given further drug testing and it also tested positive for marijuana.

Decatur police got a warrant for Proctor’s arrest on March 18, 2021.

Proctor was transported from the Limestone County Correctional Facility to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on April 22, in lieu of a $2,500 bond.