DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Decatur was found safely Thursday after being reported missing almost three months ago.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was found safe on Thursday, December 8. Hawkins was reported missing from Britwood Drive in Decatur on September 12.

Police described Hawkins as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5’2 and 290 lbs. They also said she could be living with a condition that impaired her judgment.

At the time of her disappearance, one of Hawkins’ neighbors, Chris Moore, said she frequently walked through the neighborhood and he offered her rides.

“My biggest concern was I knew she was a good person and I didn’t know who would have taken her or why,” Moore said. “This area is very family-friendly everybody knows somebody around the neighborhood.”

Decatur Police did not clarify where Hawkins was found.