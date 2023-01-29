DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has confirmed that a Decatur woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday afternoon.

ALEA says they responded to a single-car accident on Wilhite Road, approximately five miles west of Eva, at about 4:18 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say a Ford F-150 had left the roadway and hit several trees.

According to ALEA, 41-year-old Sharon Allen was a passenger in the vehicle and was fatally injured in the crash. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.