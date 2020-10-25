Decatur woman convicted of murder after shooting husband in 2016

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A woman has been convicted of murder after killing her husband in 2016.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Michelle Lee Owens, 47, was convicted Friday after a four day trial in Morgan County Circuit Court.

The DA’s office reported testimony during the trial showed Owens shot her husband Eddie at their home in Decatur and their then-seven-year-old child was in the home at the time. Owens kept the seven-year-old at home with Eddie’s body overnight. Police weren’t called until the next day when Owens refused to let her older son inside the home.

Owens initially refused to let police inside her home, but officers entered the home fearing Eddie was injured. When entering, police found Eddie’s body, along with packed bags that had women’s and children’s’ clothes.

Owens initially pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect, but Circuit Judge Stephen Brown ruled she was guilty of murder after state prosecutors and the defense called expert witnesses to testify about her mental state at the time of the shooting.

Owens is facing up to 99 years or life in state prison. Sentencing is set for January 5, 2021.