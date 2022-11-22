DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur woman has been charged with using a stolen credit card to make purchases.

The Decatur Police Department began investigating in October after a resident reported their credit card was stolen and used multiple times at different locations in Decatur.

The DPD Financial Crimes Unit say they identified Michelle Kelly Clark, 38 of Decatur, as one of the individuals who used the victim’s card without permission.

Clark is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Clark was arrested on November 22, and taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,000 total bond.