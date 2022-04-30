DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday.

Decatur Police said officers went to a home in the 600-block of 3rd Ave SW to arrest Ambre Regan Zent, 40. She was wanted on six different charges.

However, after making the arrest, investigators discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside the home. Additional charges were filed against Zent as a result.

Zent was booked into the Morgan County Jail on eight different charges.

She was wanted for:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs

Second-degree possession of marijuana

Additional charges filed after the arrest were:

trafficking in methamphetamine

Second-degree possession of marijuana

As of Sunday morning, she was still in the Morgan County Jail on a $104,200 bond.