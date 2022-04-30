DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday.
Decatur Police said officers went to a home in the 600-block of 3rd Ave SW to arrest Ambre Regan Zent, 40. She was wanted on six different charges.
However, after making the arrest, investigators discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside the home. Additional charges were filed against Zent as a result.
Zent was booked into the Morgan County Jail on eight different charges.
She was wanted for:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
Additional charges filed after the arrest were:
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
As of Sunday morning, she was still in the Morgan County Jail on a $104,200 bond.