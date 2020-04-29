Decatur woman charged with identity theft, stealing from mailboxes

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur woman is facing several theft and forgery charges.

Pam Lakisha Harris, 41, was arrested Friday for trafficking in stolen identities, five counts of illegal possession of a credit or debit card, two counts of third-degree forgery and 10 counts of fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

Police said their investigation began in January, when they responded to a mail theft call and found Harris with several pieces of other people’s mail.

Last week, police said they received several complaints that someone was driving through a neighborhood and taking items from mailboxes. Police responded and said they found Harris again with other people’s mail in her possession.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on bonds totaling $122,000.