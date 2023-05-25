DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A 29-year-old woman is facing trafficking charges after police say she was found with around 500 fentanyl pills.

Marquita Laneice Gary of Decatur was arrested on Thursday, May 24, after investigators with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) started looking into the sale of fentanyl in the 300-block of Blackberry Drive SW.

Gary was developed as a suspect, and when investigators found her at home, they said she was in possession of “approximately 500 fentanyl pills.”

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.