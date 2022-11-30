DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman is facing five counts of fraudulently using a credit or debit card at her workplace, according to Decatur Police (DPD).

Police say Caren Bell Sales, 49, of Decatur, was arrested after officers received a tip about fraudulent bank charges at a developmental disabilities center. Police say the charges were made to an account owned by a client of the center.

According to DPD, the reports said there were several unauthorized charges with a debit card associated with the aforementioned client’s bank account that were not authorized by the client.

It was determined Sales used the card for those unauthorized purchases.

Sales was charged with five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.