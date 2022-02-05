DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur woman was charged with domestic violence this week after a stabbing last December.

According to Decatur Police, officials responded to a domestic call on December 6, 2021 on Brookline Road SW where they found a woman with stab wounds. The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and was later released.

Over the course of an investigation, police say the victim’s girlfriend, Marketa Sipp, 36, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect. Sipp was booked into the Madison County Jail on an unrelated charge, but on February 4, she was transported to Decatur and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $60,000 bond.