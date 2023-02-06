A domestic situation resulted in one person being shot and the other arrested, according to authorities. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A domestic situation resulted in one person being shot and the other arrested, according to authorities.

The Decatur Police Department said officers went to the 300-block of Blackberry Drive SW in reference to a shooting on Monday.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident led police to 28-year-old Marquita Gary of Decatur, who they arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence.

The shooting was the result of a domestic incident, police said.

Gary was taken to the Morgan County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond, set by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge, Stephen Brown.