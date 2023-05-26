DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur woman is facing assault charges after the Decatur Police Department (DPD) says she assaulted a man in her apartment complex.

Cheri Garner, 51, has been charged with second degree assault following a May 23 incident.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

DPD says they were called to an apartment complex near the 1200 block of Kathy Lane SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with cuts to his legs. Authorities did not identify the victim but did say he was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Garner was arrested and is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond