DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a Decatur woman was charged with theft and forgery after stealing a life insurance check in December.

Decatur Police say the victim reported the check valued at over $2,500 was stolen, forged, then negotiated into another person’s bank account. Police identified the account as belonging to Kayla Alexsandria House.

On January 28, police obtained warrants for first degree theft of property and third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

On Thursday, February 17, House was found and arrested by Priceville Police on the existing warrants. She was taken to the Decatur Police Department then booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $6,000 bond.