DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur woman was recently arrested after police said they received complaints of possible drug activity in one area of town.

Gibson (Decatur Police Dept.)

The Decatur Police Department said 44-year-old Christie Gibson was taken into custody following a drug investigation.

Over the past several months, police said that investigators had been getting complaints about the activity in the 1500-block of Carridale Street SW.

Investigators were able to get warrants for Gibson’s arrest after she was developed as a suspect.

On Feb. 22, authorities went to Gibson’s address where they found her and placed her under arrest. She was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Gibson was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she was held in lieu of a $4,600 bond.