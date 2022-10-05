DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a woman Wednesday on assault charges.

DPD said Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis, 25, of Decatur, was arrested for second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment on Wednesday in connection with an incident where another person was run over by a vehicle.

The arrest stems from an incident on Sept. 30 when DPD responded to 1214 West Moulton Street in reference to an assault call. When officers arrived on the scene they found a single person that had been run over in the parking lot of the business. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

DPD said Davis was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday and is being held on a $27,000 bond.