DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — New details have been released after a Decatur woman was arrested for domestic violence in connection to a shooting on August 3.

Anita Pullen, 67, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence after officers were called to the 1400 block of 16th Avenue SE for a reported shooting.

According to an affidavit, Pullen called 911 and “stated she had shot her daughter.” DPD said when officers arrived at the scene, one person was found with a gunshot wound.

The daughter was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, according to the court documents. A press release from DPD said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Court documents also show that during the investigation, they found it was Pullen’s daughter who was shot, and she lived next door.

Pullen later provided a statement to police, in which the affidavit says she admitted to shooting her daughter during a verbal altercation.

She was taken and booked into the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $20,000, but court records show Pullen has since bonded out.