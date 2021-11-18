Decatur woman arrested for drug possession, tampering with evidence

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur woman was arrested Wednesday after officials found her in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to Decatur Police (DPD), 36-year-old Cristin Danielle Butler was arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation on 11th Avenue.

Officials say they found Butler in possession of “a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.”

Authorities say Butler was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,600 bond.