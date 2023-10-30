DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur woman was arrested following a fatal shooting on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Chelsie Nicole Lampkin, 22, has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said that on October 30, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Officers with DPD, Decatur Fire, and EMS responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, officers located a man later identified as Terrance Faulks, 56, of Decatur, suffering from a gunshot wound. DPD said he was given treatment on scene but was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died.

Chelsie Nicole Lampkin (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Lampkin is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond set by a Morgan County Circuit Judge.