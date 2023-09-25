DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a woman was arrested Sunday after a man was stabbed with a glass bottle.

DPD said Gabrielle Byrd was arrested Sunday and charged with First Degree Domestic Violence in connection with the incident

According to the department, officers responded to a home on 10th Ave. SW about a stabbing incident.

The victim told officers on the scene that Byrd came into his home and “stabbed him with a glass bottle after an altercation.”

Emergency crews took the victim to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The department said Byrd left the scene but was located shortly after the incident. She was arrested a booked into the Morgan County Jail. According to jail records, she is being held without bond.