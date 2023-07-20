DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was arrested on assault charges after being released from the Morgan County Jail on bond.

According to Decatur Police Department, a patient, 22-year-old Cheyanne Beard, had assaulted and injured a nurse. Online court records say Beard punched the female nurse in the arm, resulting in “redness and bruising.”

An investigation later determined that Beard had intentionally assaulted the nurse “during the course of their duties.”

A warrant for Beard’s arrest was issued on July 13, for second-degree assault. She was arrested by a different law enforcement agency for unrelated charges, and was being held at the Morgan County Jail.

The warrant was executed on July 19 after she was released. She is again being housed at Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.