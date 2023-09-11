DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is warning residents that paving on Church Street NE from September 12-15 could cause some traffic delays.

DPD said crews with Rogers Group Inc. will be paving Church Street throughout the week beginning on Tuesday and ending on Friday. The department said with this work residents should be aware that access to some local businesses on Church Street will be blocked at different points this week.

Entrances to the Hard Hat Cafe and the tractor-trailer entrance to the Bunge Packing Plant will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m., according to DPD. The employee parking lot entrance at the Bunge Packing Plant and the entrance to Plastic Recyclere SE Inc. will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The department said the entrances will also experience short-term intermittent closures after 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and all day on Thursday and Friday.

As crews work to pave the street, DPD asked that residents prepare for delays and plan accordingly.