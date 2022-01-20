Decatur warming center open to community

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Due to the cold temperatures heading into the Tennessee Valley, Hands Across Decatur opened its warming center to the community on Thursday.

The warming center is located at 1027 5th Avenue SE, near Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Organizers told News 19 that there will be breakfast and lunch served, along with dinner if needed.

The center will be open:

Thursday and Friday (Jan. 20-21) from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday (Jan. 22) from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday will be determind by weather Check Hands Across Decatur’s Facebook page for the latest update



Organizers said anyone is welcome to use the center – homeless, those without heat, those who cannot afford to turn their heat up, etc. “It will be our privilege to make sure that you are warm, safe, dry and fed,” they said in a statement. Parents must accompany children.

Hands Across Decatur is a non-profit 501c3 that focuses on empowering the homeless & those in crisis with an avenue to self-sufficiency, according to their Facebook. They are not affiliated with the City of Decatur.

There are also warming centers opening in Huntsville. Find a list of those here.