Decatur Walmart closing Sunday afternoon for deep cleaning, plans to reopen Tuesday morning

DECATUR, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW in Decatur will be closing at 2 p.m. Sunday for deep cleaning.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said they and Decatur Police will be providing security while the store is deep cleaning.

Walmart confirmed the closure to News 19, saying the decision was proactive, allowing time for associates to re-stock the store Monday, before reopening Tuesday at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” Walmart

The Decatur Wal-Mart will close at 2pm today for Deep Cleaning. They hope to reopen Tuesday at 7am. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police Department will provide security for the building while closed. pic.twitter.com/64nrOJGLxZ — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 3, 2021