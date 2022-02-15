DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Utilities is bringing back its annual food drive, Barrels of Love.

For the 10th year, DU will be collecting non-perishable food for the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation, as well as backpack feeding programs in Decatur City Schools and Morgan County Schools. Symbolic barrels and boxes are available at two places for participating companies, businesses, schools, and churches to pick up.

Pick up is from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Thursday, February 17 at the Committee on Church Cooperation (119 First Avenue NE) and the United Way of Morgan County (115 First Avenue NE).

Donations will be collected when Barrels of Love concludes on Mar. 4. Businesses simply need to bring their boxes full of donations to Ingalls Harbor (802-A Wilson Street NW) from 8 a.m.-noon that Friday.

For those who want to donate, here are some examples of items that are being collected:

Peanut butter

Canned meats

Soups

Ramen noodles

Grits

Pasta

Pop-top items

Drink boxes

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Flour and sugar

Cooking oil

DU said individually wrapped items are perfect for the backpack feeding program, but no glass containers are permitted.

For more information on the program, visit the Barrels of Love website.