UPDATE: Just before 8:30 a.m., Decatur Utilities said crews had restored power to most customers and were working to get the final few customers back online.

DECATUR, Ala. – A power outage affected around 10% of DU’s customers early Sunday morning.

Decatur Utilities tweeted just after 7:30 a.m., saying the outage affected portions of Betline Road, Chapel Hill Road, and the Burningtree area.

According to DU, the outage was caused by a wreck and broken pole that fed power to a substation.