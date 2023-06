DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — Decatur Utilities says crews are working to repair a broken water main on Bird Springs Road.

The utility said that crews are working to repair the main in the 700 block of Bird Springs Road just west of Day Road SW.

Decatur Utilities said flaggers will be alternating traffic around the work area. The company is asking residents to approach the area slowly and with extreme caution.

It said repairs are expected to take several hours.