DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — Decatur Utilities (DU) says locals should use caution while traveling on Wilson Street Monday while crews work to repair a water main break.

The utility said crews are working to repair a water main near the intersection of McCartney Street NW and Wilson Street also known as Highway 20 or Alternate Highway 72.

DU said the westbound lanes of Wilson Street will be closed to accommodate the work. The utility said traffic will be merged into the middle turn lane on Wilson Avenue within the work zone.

Drivers are asked to approach very slowly and use extreme caution. DU said the work is expected to continue through Monday night and Into Tuesday morning.