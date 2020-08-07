Decatur Utilities warns of scam impacting customers

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities is warning its customers of a new twist in the ongoing battle against scam attempts.

One customer said she received an automated call offering to refund her third-party fees for a credit card payment.

The call also said they could save her 30% on her gas and electric bill.

The utilities communications director Joe Holmes said the call did not originate with Decatur Utilities or their third-party payment processor.

He said if you receive a call — hang up and do not give your personal information.