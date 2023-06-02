DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — Decatur Utilities is warning residents of a road closure on 8th Avenue SE that will last for a week.

The utility said that a contractor will be conducting sewer maintenance on 8th Avenue SE from Moulton Street East to Johnson Street Southeast beginning on Friday.

Decatur Utilities said to accommodate the work 8th Avenue SE will be closed until 5 p.m. on June 10.

The utility said traffic will be detoured while the road is closed and that residents should use caution and be aware of detour signage in the area.