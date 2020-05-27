Decatur Utilities to open lobby, resume disconnects

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities announced it will reopen its lobby for counter payments June 8.

The number of customers allowed in the lobby will be limited, according to the utility. DU added social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.

In-office customer service will resume by appointment only. To make an appointment for customer service visit their website, or call 256-552-1400 Opt. 4. Customers may continue to stop, start, or transfer service by phone or email to csr@decaturutilities.com.

Disconnections for non-payment will resume Monday, June 22. DU asks that customers who have past-due bills contact Customer Service at 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 in advance of that date to discuss possible payment arrangements and avoid disconnection.

They encourage anyone in need of payment assistance to contact the Community Action Partnership

of North Alabama (CAPNA). Qualification guidelines for this assistance have been relaxed due to

COVID-19 to make more customers eligible. Customers can get the latest update on applying for

assistance by calling 256-260-4050 or by visiting their website.