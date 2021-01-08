Decatur Utilities suspending disconnects through March

DECATUR, Ala. – A major utility in north Alabama will be suspending disconnects through March.

Friday, Decatur Utilities announced disconnects will be suspended beginning Monday, January 11.

The policy change was due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the City of Decatur and surrounding areas, according to the utility.

Disconnects are scheduled to resume Mar. 15, but DU said officials will evaluate the situation at that time.

While customers won’t be disconnected, they will still be responsible for all amounts due until payment is made.

Customers affected by COVID-19 should do one of the following:

Continue making payments on their account when possible to avoid accruing a large balance

Call customer service at (256) 552-1400, Option 4 well in advance of Monday, March 15th if they are unable to make payment by that time.

Take advantage of community resources available for utility bill assistance, including: Community Action Partnership of North Alabama LIHEAP Energy Assistance www.capna.org; (256) 355-7843, or other community service non-profit agencies



The payment lobby remains closed for counter payments, however, customers can use the drive-up lanes from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For in-person service, customers can schedule appointments online or by calling customer service at (256) 552-1400, Option 4.

Other payment options include:

Online

SmartHub App

By phone at (256) 552-1400, Option 3

Self-Service Kiosks at the main office

Bank Draft

By mail to PO Box 2232, Decatur, AL 35609

Customers can start, stop, or transfer utility service by calling (256) 552-1440, Option 4 or by emailing csr@decaturutilities.com.