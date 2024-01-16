NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Decatur Utilities (DU) says the Tennesee Valley Authority (TVA) is asking customers to voluntarily reduce electrical use.

Due to the extreme cold, DU said the TVA is asking Decatur Utilities customers and customers from other distributors to voluntarily reduce their electrical use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.

The utility company said this voluntary reduction is to help extend the available power supply until temperatures rise and demands on the power grid lessen.

“This is a precautionary measure,” DU General Manager Ray Hardin said. “Anytime we experience a period of extreme cold like this, it significantly increases the demand for electricity. TVA is being proactive by asking for these voluntary reductions in preparation to meet that demand.”

DU said there are some immediate steps customers can take to conserve energy:

Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees or to a temperature that is both comfortable and safe. You can offset a lower thermostat setting by setting your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise so warm air circulates down to the surface and by wearing layered clothing.

Weatherstrip leaky doors and windows. Sealing air leaks saves money on power bills. DU says that temporarily, you can use newspaper, paper towels or strips of cloth until you can seal up with a more permanent solution.

Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

Delay laundry or running your dishwasher until the warmest part of the day.

Keep curtains or blinds on windows facing the sun open to let in solar energy. Close them at night to retain warmth.

Huntsville Utilities (HU) said it had also received a request for voluntary curtailment from the TVA due to expected high demand on the TVA’s system.

HU asked customers to reduce electric consumption by turning off unneeded lights and by not using major appliances.