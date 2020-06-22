Decatur Utilities resuming disconnects Monday, June 22

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities plans to resume disconnects for failure to pay Monday, June 22.

DU said customers with past-due bills should contact Customer Service at (256) 552-1400, option 4 to discuss possible payment arrangements to avoid disconnection.

DU added anyone in need of payment assistance can contact the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA). Guidelines have been relaxed for the assistance due to COVID-19, so more customers are eligible for the assistance. Customers can call (256) 260-4050 or visit the CAPNA website for the latest information on applying.