DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Utilities has closed a portion of Cedar Street on Wednesday due to a water main break.

According to DU spokesman Joe Holmes, one lane of Cedar Street Southwest — between Cleveland Avenue and Morgan Avenue — will stay closed on Wednesday until a broken water main is repaired.

During this time, crews will be directing traffic around the work zone.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and with extreme caution, especially since the area is still icy.