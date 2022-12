DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Several crews with Decatur Utilities (DU) and Wastewater Management are responding to a water main break.

Workers from DU gas and water are working with crews from Wastewater Management to repair a water main break on 7th Street Southeast.

Decatur Utilities map of water main break (courtesy, Decatur Utilities).

Traffic is being detoured via 8th Avenue Southeast and 9th Avenue Southeast. Drivers are asked to please be aware of traffic control and detour signage in the area.

There is no current time frame for these repairs to be completed.